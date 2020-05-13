Petaling now Selangor’s only Covid-19 red zone as Gombak turns yellow

PETALING JAYA: Petaling is now Selangor’s only red zone after Gombak was redesignated as a yellow zone following a drop of 20 active cases in the district.

A health ministry infographic today showed that there were now 35 cases in Gombak against 55 recorded yesterday.

However, there are still 61 active cases on record in Petaling.

A red zone is a district in which more than 40 Covid-19 cases have been recorded.

The other active red zones in the country are:

Batu, Ibu Kota, Kampung Bharu and Sri Petaling (Kuala Lumpur)

Kuching (Sarawak)

Rembau and Seremban (Negeri Sembilan)

Meanwhile, Perak is no longer a green zone after recording two new cases in Manjung.

This means there are now 121 green zone districts nationwide with zero active cases.

To date, a total of 6,742 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country with 109 deaths. Some 5,223 people have recovered while 1,410 are still being treated.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



