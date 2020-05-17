PN parties ink MoU ahead of Dewan Rakyat sitting

KUALA LUMPUR: Six parties today signed a memorandum of understanding in support of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) alliance, in a sign that the two-month old ruling coalition is consolidating power ahead of tomorrow’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

The six include Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin’s PPBM, Barisan Nasional, PAS, Sarawak’s GPS, Sabah’s PBS and STAR.

A joint statement by leaders of all six parties listed five objectives of the agreement, including to ensure a “good, inclusive and world-class” governance at the federal and state levels.

It also calls for members of the ruling alliance to strengthen PN “through consultation and mutual respect for religious, ethnic and cultural diversity in the interest of the nation based on the Federal Constitution and principles of the Rukun Negara”.

PN was formed on the back of the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan last February, with major parties Umno, PAS and GPS agreeing to nominate Muhyiddin as the prime minister.

