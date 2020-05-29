I’m here if you want to sack me, Dr M says from PPBM HQ

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been spotted at the PPBM headquarters despite being sacked from the party along with several others last night.

“I am now at the PPBM headquarters if you want to sack me,” a post on his Facebook account read today.

A short video clip uploaded to Facebook meanwhile showed the former prime minister entering the building and heading to the chairman’s office.

Mahathir, who helped found the party, is there ahead of a press conference by secretary-general Hamzah Zainuddin later this evening.

Sources close to him say he wants to meet with PPBM executive secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya.

Suhaimi issued letters to Mahathir and four others last night, informing them that their memberships had been terminated after they defied the party by joining the opposition bench in the Dewan Rakyat on May 18.

The other four were Mahathir’s son Mukhriz, Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, Amiruddin Hamzah and Maszlee Malik.

Mahathir was chairman of the party although he resigned from the post after stepping down as prime minister in February.

Mukhriz meanwhile was deputy president. He was set to contest the president’s post. Syed Saddiq was the youth wing’s chief.

Maszlee was the former education minister under Pakatan Harapan while Amiruddin was the deputy finance minister.

Last night’s development was the latest in the ongoing tussle between two factions in the party, one led by Mahathir and the other by PPBM president Muhyiddin Yassin.

Fake or not? Check our quick fake news buster here.



