Only 2 states with more than 10 Covid-19 cases

PETALING JAYA: Negeri Sembilan and Sabah are the only states left in the country with a double-digit number of active Covid-19 cases.

A health ministry infographic today shows there are 11 active cases in Negeri Sembilan and 10 in Sabah.

The other states with active cases are Johor (with one case in Kluang); Selangor (seven cases in Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak and Sepang); Kuala Lumpur (nine cases in Lembah Pantai, Titiwangsa, Kepong and Cheras); and Sarawak (one case in Kuching).

Perak, Penang, Kedah, Perlis, Pahang, Melaka, Terengganu and Kelantan are categorised as green states with no active cases.

To date, a total of 8,674 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the country, with 8,481 patients having recovered and 72 still being treated.

The death toll remains unchanged at 121.

