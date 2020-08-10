Umno Youth slams PPBM man’s support letter offer

KUALA LUMPUR: The Umno Youth leader has condemned Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Ahmad Kamal’s offer of support letters in exchange for votes in the PPBM youth polls.

Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said offering support letters is a common culture among PPBM members.

“It’s common for PPBM to provide letters of support to Armada members to gain benefits from the government,” he told reporters at the party’s headquarters after chairing a meeting with the wing’s national exco today.

Asyraf said Umno Youth did not allow its members to leverage their position to gain something as he believed this violates the laws.

He sought to assure supporters that such a culture had been discontinued after the party lost in the 14th general election (GE14).

Recently, a video showed Wan Fayhsal allegedly saying he could issue support letters as deputy youth and sports minister and PPBM youth chief.

“And I can give a copy to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to strengthen (the support letters). That is using one’s position.

“Positions are given to help make things easier for you. It is not for me alone. But to help you, help me, too.

“Firstly, vote for me,” he was reported as saying by Malaysiakini.



