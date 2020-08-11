Other enforcement officers may be protecting illegal businesses says MACC chief

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki does not rule out the possibility that other law enforcement officers are also involved in protecting illegal business premises in Sungai Buloh following the arrest of three Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) enforcement officers today.

“I do not rule out the possibility that other law enforcers are also involved. We (MACC) will investigate,” he told reporters at the launch of the MACC PUBG Mobile i-Challenge here today.

Nevertheless, Azam called for patience while the MACC decided on its next course of action.

Earlier, MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the arrest of the three MBSA enforcement officers on suspicion of accepting bribes of between RM300 and RM3,500 a month to protect business premises operating without a valid licence in Sungai Buloh.

The three suspects, aged between 41 and 49, were arrested after they were called to give their statements at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 9am today. Two of the suspects are MBSA enforcement officers from the Sungai Buloh branch and the other was from Shah Alam branch.

Meanwhile, Azam also said that the MACC had received information about vice dens, such as gambling and massage parlours, being protected by allegedly corrupt law enforcers from all across the country.

“However, in probing such cases, we need evidence and support from witnesses,” he said while thanking those who had lodged complaints and acted as whistle-blowers.

At the same time, Azam also dismissed former finance minister Lim Guan Eng’s claim that the MACC had been biased in their investigation into his case compared with that of former prime minister Najib Razak.

He said: “We (MACC) are not biased for or against any party. We discharge our duties as we normally do, in a transparent and professional manner.”



