Both sides of the political divide have found it hard to fill seats at ceramahs in Selangor.

PETALING JAYA: Voter fatigue is behind the poor attendance at many ceramahs in Selangor, a Muda candidate said.

Amir Hadi, Muda’s secretary-general, said he believed many voters were jaded with inconsistent messaging from political parties and their failure to fulfil election pledges.

The Seri Serdang candidate said this was why many were now disinterested in political events, including ceramahs.

Earlier this week, FMT reported that both sides of the political divide were finding it hard to fill seats at ceramahs in Selangor, especially those not attended by top leaders.

“Before the election, they say one thing and after the election they say another. Why would they (voters) go out and vote if the result is the same?” Amir told FMT.

He cited unfulfilled promises of reforms, including the failure to abolish draconian laws and the continued practice of political appointments to government-linked companies, as the reason for voter disenchantment.

Meanwhile, Pakatan Harapan’s Subang Jaya candidate Michelle Ng said she believed many people now preferred to follow ceramahs online.

Ng, who is seeking a second term as Subang Jaya assemblyman, said this was why she was holding topical dialogues, involving smaller groups of people this time around.

“This time we’re only holding three ceramahs compared to last time where we used to have one every night,” she told FMT.

“I feel with dialogues, people will be able to come out and voice their opinion as it is very different from ceramahs,” she added.

Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said he believed voters had less interest in state polls than a general election.

“We just had a general election after a long period of political instability. Maybe this is the reason for the apparent lack of interest in ceramahs,” he said.

However, Fann said state elections were important and there was no place for apathy.

“This is why we recently launched the #VoteLokal campaign to highlight the importance of voting by reminding people that it is the state governments that appoint local authorities who are crucial in serving the community,” he said.