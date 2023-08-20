A party insider says Kedah Bersatu had five executive councillors in the previous administration, including the post of state assembly speaker.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah Bersatu is unhappy that the party is expected to be given only three executive councillor (exco) positions in the new state government, a party insider has revealed.

Bersatu regretted that such a small number of exco posts were allocated despite the party having won 10 of the 33 assembly seats captured by Perikatan Nasional (PN) in last weekend’s state election, Berita Harian reported.

The source said this seemed unfair when Bersatu had five excos under the previous administration, including the state assembly speaker.

Bukit Kayu Hitam assemblyman and former exco Halimaton Shaadiah Saad is expected to retain her position in the state government, while two new faces from the party will join her, according to the daily.

“We do not want a repeat of what happened in Kelantan and Terengganu, where Bersatu was given one exco post in each state despite the fact that we worked together under PN in those states,” the source was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Kedah exco swearing-in ceremony is expected to take place tomorrow, according to Sinar Harian.

In the previous administration, Bersatu was represented in the state government by Halimaton, Ku Abdul Rahman Ku Ismail, Azman Nasrudin, Firdaus Ahmad and Robert Ling.

Ku Abdul Rahman and Azman did not contest in the Aug 12 state election after winning the Kubang Pasu and Padang Serai parliamentary seats, respectively, in the 15th general election (GE15) last November.

Firdaus, Ling and former speaker Juhari Bulat did not contest because they wanted to make way for new faces from their respective parties.

Aside from Bersatu’s 10 seats, Gerakan holds one seat (Kulim) while PAS has 22 seats in the Kedah state assembly following last week’s state polls.