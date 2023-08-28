Federal police also confirm that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang would be asked to make a statement about a recent speech in Johor.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have confirmed the arrest of a Facebook user on suspicion of making threats and insults to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Federal CID director Shuhaily Zain said the 41-year-old man, a masseur, was arrested yesterday in Bedong, Kedah.

He said the threatening message was posted on the Facebook account ‘JoeJebat Tajudin’ on Saturday, in which he allegedly said he hoped for an explosion at Anwar’s home over his policies on the Employees’ Provident Fund.

He said the man, who has a criminal record of drug offences, had been remanded for four days.

Shuhaily said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang has been contacted to record a statement about his recent speech in Johor in which he is alleged to have touched on 3R sensitive issues (race, religion, royalty).

Separately, Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat confirmed that police had investigated Hadi’s statement, which is believed to have disputed the authority of the Pardons Board, in his talk at PAS Bakri in Muar two days ago.