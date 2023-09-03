He agrees with a student who suggested the government’s ‘weak communication machinery’ is one of the reasons it lost ground to PN at the recent state polls.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim admits that the government could have done a better job at communicating with the public ahead of last month’s six state elections.

This admission came after a student at a dialogue, which Anwar attended at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia in Skudai, Johor, suggested that the government’s “weak communication machinery” was one of the reasons it lost ground to Perikatan Nasional at the polls.

The student emphasised that the government was being criticised and slandered by various parties on a daily basis, particularly on social media. He said this situation has hindered the government’s ability to effectively communicate its messages to the public.

The student also asserted that the perceived “ineffectiveness” of multiple ministries and government agencies underscored the need for reforms in how the government disseminated information. He suggested that a “strong media unit” was necessary for the government.

“I would like to thank Syed Ali (the student),” said Anwar.

“It’s true — there have been weaknesses in our communications. I admit it.”

Noting the various accusations that have been hurled at him by his political opponents, Anwar called on the youth present at the dialogue to do their part in spreading accurate information.

“It’s your role (too), not just mine. You should call upon your friends to explain what’s right and defend what’s true,” said Anwar.

Anwar then went on to share how he had been bombarded with claims that he was a “tool of DAP” for partnering with the party in Pakatan Harapan.

He also spoke about the attacks he received for using government helicopters and aircraft, despite the fact that he was on official government business.

Anwar said he had also been accused of being submissive towards China whenever he negotiated with the republic.

This is not the first time Anwar has faced calls to improve the way the government communicates with the public and explains its policies or plans.

Last month, Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim called upon the director-general of the community communications department (J-Kom), Agus Yusoff, to resign following PN’s gains at the recently concluded state elections.

In April, former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin advised Anwar to be more careful when issuing statements involving sensitive subjects as these could backfire on him.

Khairy said he noticed that Anwar sometimes had a habit of trailing off on a sentence, leaving it incomplete or hanging, before moving on to a new sentence — thus leaving his listeners confused.

The former Umno Youth chief said this also made it easier for the opposition to “pounce” on his statements.

The former Rembau MP was referring to Anwar’s statements on the South China Sea and his reminder for the Malays to stop being comfortable and arrogant.

