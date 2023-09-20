KL police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid says no suspicious objects were found at the central bank’s headquarters.

PETALING JAYA: No explosive device was found at Bank Negara Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid has confirmed.

According to Astro Awani, Allaudeen said the central bank’s staff had received a bomb threat via email at around 3pm.

A police report was then lodged and a bomb disposal unit deployed to BNM’s headquarters in KL. However, no suspicious objects were found there.

“After checking and sweeping the area, we found that it was a false alarm. There was no bomb,” Allaudeen was quoted as saying.

He added that the cops are tracking down the individual who sent the email while the case is being probed under Section 507 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

