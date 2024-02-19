PETALING JAYA: Social media influencer “Lim Sian See” has accepted Rafizi Ramli’s challenge after the economy minister claimed he wanted to reveal Lim’s true identity on his podcast.

In a Facebook post, Lim said “it’s a date”, to Rafizi’s invite to appear on the podcast.

“I hope one of Rafizi’s Facebook admins will reach out to me via messenger for arrangements.”

“Lim” said this after Rafizi said he wanted to “unveil the person behind the persona who was in charge of the campaign defending 1MDB”, the scandal-plagued state investment arm.

“Lim” had offered to appear on Rafizi’s podcast on three separate occasions in the past, adding that he was willing to reveal his identity for the chance to exchange views with the minister.

Earlier today, in a Facebook post, Rafizi said he wanted to invite “Lim”, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi and former Umno Supreme Council member Isham Jalil to his podcast as he was keen on listening to their ideas on revitalising the economy.

Rafizi also accused “Lim”, Puad and Isham of being the opposition’s hitman as the trio constantly attacked him and the government.

However, Rafizi said, he would get Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s feedback first on inviting the trio to his podcast and hopefully, would be able to have them on this show next month.

In response, “Lim” requested an exclusive session with Rafizi.

“I would like a one-on-one as I have many questions to ask.”

Separately, Rafizi revealed that he had to be hospitalised for two weeks having undergone spinal surgery recently, and would only return to office in March.

He also said that he suffered a heart attack last October, but felt that it was not due to any work-related stress.

