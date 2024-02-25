The government is bound to its current agreements with the toll companies, says the prime minister.

KUALA SELANGOR: Toll concessions for highways in the Kuala Lumpur area can be renegotiated once the country’s financial situation improves, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, agreed with a question at a forum that there were too many toll plazas around the federal capital.

Should the government decide to abolish tolls, the concessionaires needed to be compensated. Currently, we are bound to agreements with these concessionaires, he said, “but once the country becomes financially strong, we can renegotiate”.

Toll-related matters were issues inherited from previous governments, he said at a dialogue session at a Madani Rakyat fair here.

On Nov 17, the government said it had begun negotiations with highway concessionaires to restructure tolls for 19 highways.

Abdul Rahman Mohamad, then deputy works minister, said the 19 highways were those managed by Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat which handles the Kesas, Litrak, Sprint and Smart highways; Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings (Prolintas), IJM Corporation, which handles the Besraya, New Pantai Expressay, and Lekas highway; Anih Bhd which handles the KL-Karak highway, and PLUS Malaysia.