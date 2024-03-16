Johor police chief M Kumar said a Malaysian man and a foreign woman were arrested on suspicion of running the sexual services and transporting the victims. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA: Johor police have rescued four foreign nationals aged between 24 and 39 believed to be human trafficking victims.

Johor police chief M Kumar said the four women, who were rescued following a raid on an apartment unit in Larkin at 2.15pm yesterday, were trafficked to be exploited for sex work.

In a statement, Kumar said the unit was used to offer sexual services.

A 32-year-old Malaysian man and 36-year-old foreign woman were arrested in the raid, on suspicion of managing the services and transporting the victims.

“A preliminary investigation found that the victims came to Malaysia after being offered jobs in the IT sector and as domestic helpers. However, after arriving in the country, they were confined and forced into prostitution, getting paid RM2,300 a month,” he said.

Both suspects are under remand until Friday while a temporary protection order has been issued for the victims, valid until April 5.

Kumar said police surveillance and public tip-offs led to the success of the raid.