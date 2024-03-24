The teacher and the student continued to keep in touch and secretly met at a beach even after she was transferred to another school, according to his sister.

PETALING JAYA: The investigation paper on a teacher who allegedly had a relationship with her 17-year-old student will be sent to the deputy public prosecutor soon.

Bukit Aman sexual, women and child investigations division (D11) principal assistant director Siti Kamsiah Hassan said a police report was lodged last December and all parties involved in the case, including the teacher and the student, were called in to have their statements recorded, Berita Harian reported.

“The police are completing the investigation paper and it will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor in the near future,” she told the Malay language daily.

Meanwhile, Sepang police chief Wan Kamarul Azran Wan Yusof said the case is being probed under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act.

“The investigation paper was sent to Bukit Aman before we were instructed to continue with the investigation,” he said.

In a series of viral posts on X which has since been deleted, the student’s sister claimed that the teacher had been meeting her brother despite being told not to.

In one of the posts, the sister said their mother had lodged reports with the police and district education office, and this resulted in the teacher being transferred to another school.

However, the sister claimed that the teacher and her brother still communicated with each other and had secretly met at a beach.

The student’s mother told Berita Harian that she was contacted by education minister Fadhlina Sidek to set up a meeting to discuss the issue.