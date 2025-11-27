Fewer than 500 Malaysians still stranded in Hatyai, says minister

Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan said efforts are ongoing to bring home the Malaysians stranded in Hatyai, Thailand, amid severe floods. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : Foreign minister Mohamad Hasan today said fewer than 500 Malaysians remained stranded in Hatyai, Thailand, as of this morning following severe floods in the region.

He told the Dewan Rakyat that 177 more Malaysians were rescued today, and that rescue operations would continue.

He said more than 700 flood victims had been moved from Hatyai to Bukit Kayu Hitam, Kedah, including those already placed at temporary relief centres.

“As of yesterday, the immigration department recorded 2,204 Malaysians crossing the border at Bukit Kayu Hitam and Durian Burung (in Kedah) and Wang Kelian (in Perlis),” he said during the ministerial question-and-answer session.

Mohamad said his ministry had also considered sending volunteer teams to rescue Malaysians if needed.

“I called my counterpart (in Thailand) to ask whether they needed rescue teams from Malaysia, but he said the situation could be managed on their side.

“But many volunteers went there, such as the Red Crescent Society from Perlis, Kedah and Perak, as well as other NGOs,” he said.

Mohamad also apologised over concerns on the use of containers in the rescue operation for Malaysians stranded in Hatyai.

He said some of the evacuees were transported to Bukit Kayu Hitam in containers as small lorries could not pass through.