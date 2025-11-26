MACC summons Albert Tei, Sofia for questioning on Dec 1

MACC has urged all parties to refrain from speculating so it can carry out a thorough and independent investigation.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned businessman Albert Tei and a woman named Sofia Rini Buyong to its Putrajaya headquarters on Dec 1 to assist in an investigation involving Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin.

In a statement tonight, the anti-graft agency said it is working to trace Sofia as her testimony is vital to the investigation.

“Additionally, MACC has contacted Tei and requested that he also appear at the headquarters on the same date.

“MACC urges all parties to refrain from speculation regarding this case and to allow the agency to conduct a thorough and independent investigation,” it said.

Tei, the businessman at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, is currently facing trial on two counts of giving bribes.

In a video, he is seen speaking to a woman alleged to be Sofia, who purportedly claims to act as a proxy for Shamsul.

The woman also claims that Anwar had authorised Tei to record discussions with several Sabah politicians, including state ministers and assemblymen, concerning mineral exploration licences in the state.

Sofia has since denied being Shamsul’s proxy, describing the allegations as “false and malicious”.

According to Malaysiakini, Tei claimed he had spent RM629,000 on Shamsul, including renovations for properties linked to him, as well as premium cigars and custom-made suits, allegedly under the assurance that he could recover the funds channelled to Sabah politicians.

He also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations in which Shamsul purportedly requested foreign currency from him before travelling overseas.

Tei’s allegations surfaced shortly after Shamsul resigned as Anwar’s political secretary, citing attempts to use the controversy to tarnish his reputation and that of the government.