Minister dismisses claims of hindered flood relief aid

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri explained the importance of following established procedures when channelling aid to flood victims at temporary relief centres. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri today dismissed allegations that aid had been blocked from reaching flood victims at temporary relief centres (PPS).

She told the Dewan Rakyat that the government deeply appreciated any contribution or assistance offered, whether in cash, essential items, food or manpower.

“Regarding the allegations that certain parties’ efforts to deliver aid were deliberately blocked, hindered, or made difficult by the social welfare department, I would like to state that such claims are untrue.

“I believe this perception arose from a misunderstanding,” she said during the ministerial question-and-answer session.

She was responding to Aminolhuda Hassan (PH-Sri Gading), who asked her ministry to address allegations that certain people wanted to provide food aid to flood victims but were turned away by those managing the PPS.

He also asked what steps were being taken to ensure that assistance could reach the victims.

Nancy said that all forms of contributions received must be coordinated at the secretariat level before being distributed to flood-affected areas.

“This procedure ensures that aid matches the needs on the ground, and that quantities are sufficient,” she said.

For example, she said, some people come forward wanting to deliver aid but bring only around 200 units while there may be more than 300 victims at the PPS.

“We can only distribute to the 200-plus, but what about the rest? This is why the SOP must be followed.

“It helps prevent excess supply, wastage of resources, unnecessary strain on manpower, as well as damage or duplication of aid supply. This coordination also helps maintain harmony among evacuees at the PPS,” she said.

She advised members of the public, as well as parties wishing to donate or provide assistance, to follow the procedures set by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), which require contacting the relevant state or district disaster operations control centre.

Earlier, Nancy revealed that as of 8am today, 35 districts across seven states – Kelantan, Perlis, Terengganu, Perak, Kedah, Selangor and Pahang – were affected by floods, with 29,400 people from 1,193 families at 216 PPS.