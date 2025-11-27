Sabah announces Nov 29 public holiday for state polls

A total of 1.76 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the 17th Sabah state election on Saturday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Sabah state government has declared this Saturday a public holiday.

The announcement was confirmed through an official gazette published on the state government’s website.

“In exercising the powers conferred by Section 9 of the Holidays Ordinance, the Yang di-Pertua Negeri has declared Nov 29, 2025, as a public holiday in addition to the days mentioned in the First Schedule of the Ordinance,” stated the gazette issued today.

A total of 1.76 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the 17th Sabah state election on Saturday, which will see 73 seats contested.

There will be 882 regular polling centres comprising 3,558 polling streams.

Thunderstorms on polling day

The weather in most parts of Sabah on Saturday is forecast to be stormy, with MetMalaysia reporting that rain is expected in several areas in the morning.

Thunderstorms are expected in many inland areas during the afternoon, while rain is forecast in several locations at night.

The maximum temperature throughout the day is expected to reach 31°C, while the minimum temperature is forecast at 21°C.