Shamsul’s resignation proves govt upholds integrity, says Anwar

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he consistently reminded his staff that they would have to face the music if they were found guilty of misconduct. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the resignation of his senior political secretary Shamsul Iskandar Akin, who has been linked to corruption allegations, shows the government upholds a high level of integrity.

Anwar said Shamsul’s decision to step down was unprecedented in the country’s administration.

“He immediately resigned and requested that the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission conduct an investigation. Has that ever happened before? Only then can we claim integrity.

“In the past, if the prime minister was investigated, relatives fled abroad. What kind of integrity is that?” Anwar said during a town hall with youths, here.

He also said he consistently reminded his staff to take responsibility if they were found to have been involved in any misconduct that undermined integrity.

“I told my staff: if you are found guilty, you have to face the music.”

He also said that if Malaysia was aiming to become a successful nation, it must begin with good governance.

On Tuesday, Shamsul announced his resignation as the prime minister’s senior political secretary following attempts to implicate him in a corruption case.

Separately, Shamsul is expected to appear at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya tomorrow to provide a statement regarding bribery allegations involving businessman Albert Tei.

When contacted today, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened following reports by a news portal, saying three witnesses had been called so far to provide statements.

Azam said Tei is scheduled to give his statement on Dec 1, following his request for a postponement due to unavoidable technical issues.

Azam also revealed that the woman who was featured in a video with Tei had provided her statement at 2pm today.