S’wak PKR Youth demands Zaid apologise over MA63 remarks

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak PKR Youth is demanding former law minister Zaid Ibrahim apologise for allegedly questioning the relevance of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and labelling Sabah and Sarawak a burden to the federation.

Its chief, Azlan Norita, said Zaid’s comments were “deeply offensive and historically ignorant”, the Borneo Post reported.

Zaid’s comments also highlighted his lack of understanding of how Malaysia was formed, Azlan said.

“As a former de facto law minister, he should know that MA63 is an international treaty and the very foundation of modern Malaysia. It is not something to be mocked or casually dismissed,” he was quoted as saying.

Zaid had in a podcast reportedly said that fulfilling Sabah and Sarawak’s rights under MA63, including the 40% net revenue return, would place a significant financial strain on the federal government.

The former PKR politician also suggested that the Bornean states “be allowed to go” if they were dissatisfied.

Azlan said such remarks were dismissive of the contributions of the two states to the economy, adding that Sabah and Sarawak have fuelled Malaysia’s development for decades through oil, gas and natural resources.

“If anyone has been burdened, it is the people of Sabah and Sarawak who have endured decades of uneven development caused by unfair federal policies.”

Azlan said the rights enshrined in MA63 were non-negotiable and must not be treated like “bargaining chips”.

“They are constitutional guarantees. No politician should use them for cheap publicity.”

Sarawak PKR Youth’s condemnation of Zaid’s remarks comes two days after Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu Youth called on Zaid to issue an open apology to East Malaysians “to defuse tensions and preserve public order.”

It also said Zaid’s remarks on allowing the two states to leave the federation were seditious.