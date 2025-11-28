49 public health facilities hit by floods, over 32,000 evacuated

The Kangar government clinic in Perlis is among the public health facilities affected by the floods. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Forty-nine public health facilities across the country have been affected by the ongoing floods, which had displaced more than 32,000 people nationwide as of 8.30am today.

Health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad said that as of 3pm yesterday, three health facilities in Perlis had ceased operating due to the floods.

Nineteen others in the country have been closed with their operations relocated, while 27 are still open but with adjustments to their operations.

In a Facebook post, Dzulkefly said 345 medical teams had been deployed to flood-hit areas to treat victims with acute respiratory infections (176 cases), skin infections (92), acute gastroenteritis (15) and conjunctivitis (four).

However, he maintained that there had been no outbreak of any virus or illness at relief centres.

Two deaths have been reported so far from the floods, which have forced 32,201 people to evacuate their homes.

As of this morning, Perlis was the worst-hit state with 7,592 victims sheltering at relief centres.

This was followed by Perak (6,811 evacuees), Kelantan (6,336), Kedah (4,543), Terengganu (3,741), Selangor (2,719) and Pahang (459).