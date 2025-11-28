Man nabbed for allegedly molesting teen at flood relief centre

The incident reportedly took place at a temporary relief centre in Bachok, Kelantan, where more than 10,000 flood victims have been evacuated. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have detained a man for allegedly molesting a 16-year-old girl at a flood relief centre in Bachok, Kelantan, two days ago.

District police chief Ismail Jamaluddin said the suspect, 21, has been remanded until Sunday to assist in the investigation.

Utusan Malaysia said the girl’s mother lodged a police report after she informed her of the incident.

“A check revealed that the suspect has a police record related to drugs and other crimes,” Ismail said.

The case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Kelantan has been severely affected by floods, with 10,950 victims from 4,111 families evacuated to 66 relief centres in nine districts as of this morning.