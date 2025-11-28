Probe doctor behind naval cadet’s first autopsy, says family

Charles Joseph (fourth from left) and his family members want the Malaysian Medical Council to look into the initial autopsy report into J Soosaimanicckam’s death.

KUALA LUMPUR : The family of J Soosaimanicckam has filed a report with the Malaysian Medical Council calling for an investigation into the doctor who conducted the initial post-mortem following the naval cadet’s death in May 2018.

The first autopsy, carried out at Seri Manjung Hospital in Perak, listed the cause of death as pulmonary oedema, or fluid in the lungs, which Soosaimanicckam allegedly developed during naval training at the KD Sultan Idris base in Lumut.

In 2023, the Ipoh coroner’s court returned an open verdict over the death, saying it could not determine who was responsible.

However, the following year, the Ipoh High Court set aside the coroner’s findings and ruled that, based on expert forensic testimony, Soosaimanicckam had died from leptospirosis and that his death was a direct consequence of navy officers denying him medical treatment.

The court classified the case as a homicide.

Soosaimanicckam’s brother, Charles Joseph, questioned the conflicting findings, and called for an investigation to look into whether the correct procedures were followed in the first autopsy.

“We want MMC to investigate whether he (the coroner) complied with the SOPs, and whether there was any initial cover-up,” he told reporters after handing over the report to the council today.

MMC has disciplinary jurisdiction over registered medical practitioners under Section 29(1) of the Medical Act 1971, giving it the authority to review the conduct of the doctor involved.

Charles also questioned whether the medical officer was qualified to lead the autopsy, and why a specialist was not called in to conduct the first post-mortem.

He cited a notice from the Manjung police headquarters dated Sept 30, stating that the case had been reopened under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and urged the police to “look deeper” into the initial post-mortem report.

Parti Rakyat Malaysia complaints and welfare bureau head Lee Hoi Eng, who accompanied the family with his team, called for the authorities to act transparently.

“Even though the inspector-general of police has reopened the case, I’m worried that it will end up as no further action again. If this still cannot be resolved, we may bring the matter to the home ministry,” he said.