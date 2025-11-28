PKR yet to discuss controversy surrounding Shamsul, says Fahmi

PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the prime minister had stated his stand on the matter concerning his former political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PKR has yet to discuss the controversy surrounding the corruption allegations against Shamsul Iskandar Akin, party information chief Fahmi Fadzil said today.

Fahmi said the matter had yet to be raised following Shamsul’s resignation as the prime minister’s political secretary on Tuesday.

“We will have to wait until the next central leadership council meeting is held,” he said at a press conference in Putrajaya.

Shamsul, who is the Melaka PKR chief, resigned as Anwar Ibrahim’s political secretary after learning of attempts to use a controversy to attack him, which could result in the government’s image being tarnished.

Controversial businessman Albert Tei had claimed that he had spent more than RM600,000 on Shamsul, including paying for renovations for properties linked to him, as well as for premium cigars and custom-made suits, after being purportedly assured that he could recoup the money channelled to politicians in Sabah.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas.

Shamsul has since lodged a police report against Tei. The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is investigating the claims.

Fahmi, who is also the government spokesman, said the prime minister had reiterated that no one is above the law when it comes to Shamsul’s case. “He said he will not shield anyone from the authorities.”

On a separate matter, Fahmi said Anwar condemned the attack on sports journalist Haresh Deol.

“What happened to Haresh should not happen to any reporter, especially when they are carrying out their duties,” he said.

Haresh, a co-founder of the Twentytwo13 news website, was attacked by two individuals while entering his car in Bangsar on Nov 25.

Earlier today, a 37-year-old man pleaded guilty at the magistrates’ court in Kuala Lumpur to a charge of assaulting him.