Senyar sees 49 cases of fallen trees, one death

Damage to the back of a house in Taman Bukit Berlian following a landslide caused by heavy rain. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Tropical Storm Senyar, which hit several states since midnight last night, caused 49 cases of fallen trees and claimed one life in an early morning incident in Melaka.

Fire and rescue department director-general Nor Hisham Mohammad said although the death was not directly caused by the storm, the motorcyclist had died after hitting a fallen tree toppled by the storm.

He also highlighted a structural collapse at the Petron diesel jetty in Port Dickson involving eight workers.

“So far, Negeri Sembilan has recorded the worst impact, including one slope collapse and one structural collapse, in addition to two cases of flooding.

“The state also recorded 33 cases of fallen trees, followed by Melaka (eight cases), Selangor (five), Putrajaya (two) and Perak (one). Kuala Lumpur did not record any incidents despite being in range of the storm,” Bernama reported him as saying in Ayer Keroh today.

Nor Hisham said although Senyar had weakened into a low-pressure weather system, his department remained on alert, given the possibility of more fallen trees and slope collapses due to earth weakened by continuous rain.

He also advised NGOs providing assistance to flood victims to coordinate with the disaster operations control centre.

“We celebrate NGOs and individuals assisting with evacuation and logistics delivery, but they must inform the centre and wear safety vests.

“We are worried their help may come with other risks. The public is also advised not to recreationally swim in risky areas,” he said.