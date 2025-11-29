603 alleged election offences recorded during Sabah polls campaign

EC chairman Ramlan Harun said the complaints made to the commission were minor, such as those involving campaign material.

PETALING JAYA : The Election Commission recorded 603 cases of alleged election offences throughout the two-week campaign period for the 17th Sabah state election.

EC chairman Ramlan Harun said 81 cases were reported to the police, five to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, and while the rest were under the EC’s purview.

“The offences under the EC were minor offences, such as involving campaign material and so on. We already took action by taking down unsuitable posters, for example,” he said, according to Berita Harian.

He did not elaborate on the other cases reported to the police and MACC.

Separately, Ramlan said the EC was still keeping to its projection of a voter turnout of more than 60%.

He said the turnout of 31.3% at 11am was just slightly lower than the 32% recorded during the 2020 state election.

The total turnout in the state election in September 2020 was 66.61%.