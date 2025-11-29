Azam calls on MACC officers to stay focused amid high-profile probe

Albert Tei and Shamsul Iskandar Akin, accompanied by MACC officers, at the magistrates’ court in Putrajaya this morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki has reminded its investigating officers to stay focused as the agency intensifies its probe into alleged corruption involving a businessman and a former senior political secretary to the prime minister.

MACC detained Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, and businessman Albert Tei yesterday after Tei claimed he bribed Shamsul to recover funds that were allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

The duo were remanded for six days today, with Azam stating that they are being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act, which covers the offences of soliciting, offering, accepting or giving bribes.

“I have instructed all investigating officers to remain focused and complete the investigation within one week,” said Azam, emphasising that the probe must be conducted fairly and strictly in accordance with the law.

An MACC source said magistrate Fatin Muneerah Sofian granted the six-day remand order despite objections from lawyers representing the two men after agreeing that MACC needed adequate time to conduct a thorough investigation.