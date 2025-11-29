Shamsul, Albert Tei remanded for 6 days

Businessman Albert Tei and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, were brought to the magistrates’ court in Putrajaya today for a remand hearing. (MACC pics)

PETALING JAYA : Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former senior political secretary, Shamsul Iskandar Akin, and businessman Albert Tei have been remanded for six days to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in an investigation.

The remand application was heard by magistrate Fatin Muneerah Sofian at the Putrajaya magistrates’ court, reported Astro Awani.

MACC detained the duo yesterday after Tei claimed he bribed Shamsul to recover funds that were allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

Tei, the controversial businessman at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, is facing trial on two counts of giving bribes in a separate case.

He was arrested at his home yesterday morning, and Shamsul was detained when he arrived at MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya to give his statement in the afternoon.

A woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who is also being investigated by MACC in connection with Tei’s allegations, was arrested on Thursday night when she arrived at the anti-graft agency’s headquarters to assist with the probe.

She has been remanded for four days until Monday. Tei previously claimed Sofia was Shamsul’s proxy, an allegation which she denies.

Shamsul, who is the Melaka PKR chief, resigned as Anwar’s senior political secretary on Tuesday after citing attempts to attack him through controversies which he said could have a negative impact on the government’s image.

Shortly after Shamsul’s resignation, Tei was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying he had spent RM629,000 on renovations, furnishings and appliances for properties connected to the PKR man, and also on personal items such as cigars and custom-made suits.

Tei also shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations where Shamsul allegedly requested foreign currency from the businessman before travelling overseas.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Azam Baki said the investigation was opened immediately after the allegations came to light because the case is of public interest.

Azam said he had instructed his officers to complete the probe within a week.