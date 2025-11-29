Hajiji has the numbers to form Sabah govt, says PKR

PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said the party is honoured to be part of the new Sabah government.

PETALING JAYA : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor has obtained the numbers to form the new Sabah government, claims PKR secretary-general Fuziah Salleh.

“I was informed we have the numbers to form the government tonight … We will be a part of the new Sabah government,” she said in a press conference in Kota Kinabalu tonight.

Fuziah said the party was honoured to be part of the incoming government.

Unofficial results show that Pakatan Harapan won only two seats, namely Melalap and Sindumin in which PKR candidates had been fielded.

DAP lost all eight seats it contested.

A party will need to win 37 seats in the polls to attain a simple majority to form the next state government.

According to unofficial results, as of 10pm, GRS has won 29 seats, while four independent candidates, all of whom were formerly with GRS, also won.