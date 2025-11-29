Hajiji to be sworn in as CM tonight, says source

GRS chairman Hajiji Noor was first appointed as Sabah chief minister in September 2020. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Hajiji Noor is expected to be sworn in as Sabah chief minister tonight, according to a source.

With GRS on course to have the numbers to form the new Sabah government, the source said a series of discussions among top leaders have been ongoing since this evening.

These discussions involved both GRS components and strategic partners at the federal level.

Unofficial counts show that GRS has won 30 seats, seven short of a simple majority. However, the five independent candidates expected to win have all said they would back whichever party forms the government.

PKR has meanwhile won two seats and said it would form the state government with GRS.

GRS is an alliance of local parties comprising Hajiji’s Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bersatu Sabah, Usno, Parti Cinta Sabah, the Liberal Democratic Party and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

The coalition had led the state government before the dissolution of the 16th Sabah assembly last month.

Following the last state election in 2020, Hajiji was appointed chief minister with the backing of Sabah Bersatu, Umno, PBS and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR).

He then led an exodus of Sabah Bersatu leaders after the general election in 2022 to back the unity government formed by Anwar Ibrahim.

In January 2023, Sabah Umno retracted support for Hajiji in hopes of unseating him as chief minister. Several Umno assemblymen continued backing him nonetheless, leading to disciplinary action by their party.

Hajiji then roped Pakatan Harapan into his state administration, a partnership that resulted in the electoral alliance for the current election.