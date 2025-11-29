Johor’s Maharani Freeport to create 45,000 jobs, says PM

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the Maharani Freeport will serve as a strategic logistics and investment gateway through the Straits of Malacca. (Bernama pic)

MUAR : The launch of Maharani Freeport is expected to create thousands of job opportunities and boost Malaysia’s maritime logistics competitiveness and supply chain resilience, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

“This from-the-people, for-the-people project will create at least 45,000 employment opportunities, attract supporting industries and open doors for small and medium enterprises to participate in international commerce.

“Through Maharani Freeport, we aim to strengthen these pillars by expanding our maritime capacity, enhancing our logistics competitiveness and deepening Malaysia’s participation in global supply chains,” he said when launching the Maharani Freeport in Tanjung Emas here today.

Anwar said it will serve as a strategic logistics and investment gateway through the Straits of Malacca while improving supply reliability and reducing costs.

“Every year, about 100,000 vessels pass through these waters carrying close to a quarter of the world’s seaborne oil trade and a substantial share of global commerce.

“With its freeport status, this state-of-the-art mega development will offer world-class connectivity to attract global investors who seek efficiency, flexibility and strategic access to Asia’s fastest-growing markets,” he said.

Anwar said the government had approved a suite of tax incentives through the finance ministry to spur major investments involving the master developer and companies undertaking energy hub activities, deep-sea port operations, and trade-related services.

Tailored incentives are also provided for some sectors, including data centres, infrastructure and utilities, green technology, medical tourism and hospitality.

He said the project will stimulate growth in logistics, shipbuilding, education and urban development.

The freeport was planned with sustainability at its core, integrating green technologies, renewable energy systems and digital innovation to reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency.

Anwar said the launch signals Malaysia’s invitation to global partners and investors, offering opportunities, stability, integrity and partnership.

The government gazetted the Maharani Freeport status and free zones on Nov 28 and it is now open for business, he said.