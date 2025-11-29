MetMalaysia lifts continuous rain warning

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said weather models indicate improving conditions.

PETALING JAYA : Continuous rain warnings for several states have been lifted today, with the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) stating that its weather models indicate improving conditions.

MetMalaysia director-general Hisham Anip said the department’s analysis has found no further potential for continuous heavy rain in Terengganu, Pahang, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“The continuous rain warnings (danger, severe and alert levels) issued at 4.30pm yesterday for the affected areas are hereby lifted,” he said in a statement.

MetMalaysia previously issued a danger-level rain warning for several districts in Terengganu, namely Kuala Terengganu, Marang, Dungun and Kemaman.

It had also issued severe-level warnings for Pahang (Jerantut and Kuantan) and Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Kuala Nerus and Hulu Terengganu).

However, alert-level warnings are in place for Kelantan, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya; Perak (Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Kinta, Perak Tengah, Kampar, Bagan Datuk, Hilir Perak, Batang Padang and Muallim); Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Bera and Pekan); and Negeri Sembilan.

The public can access the latest weather information via MetMalaysia’s website, the myCuaca app, the department’s social media platforms or by calling the hotline at 1-300-22-1638.