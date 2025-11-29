Port Dickson church closed after storm damages roof

Church of the Immaculate Conception parish priest Father Edwin Peter said an inspection revealed water leaks throughout the premises. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Church of Immaculate Conception in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, has been temporarily closed after a storm on Thursday caused extensive damage to its roof.

Parish priest Father Edwin Peter said an inspection discovered water leaks throughout the church compound.

He said all activities in the church have been halted for safety reasons.

In a Facebook post, Edwin said the church would remain closed until further notice, with updates to be provided as repair efforts progress.

The Church of the Immaculate Conception is under the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur.

Those wishing to assist with repair costs may make their contributions to the church’s Maybank account at 0050 4610 4946 (Gereja Katholik Immaculate Conception). Donors are advised to indicate that the funds are for “church roof repairs”.