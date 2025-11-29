Search and rescue op continues for missing cop, say police

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman said based on witness statements, the victim was seen clinging to a signboard before he was swept away by the strong current. (Bernama pic)

SEPANG : The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a missing policeman who was believed to have been swept away by strong currents in an incident in Kampung Giching here yesterday continues with a force of about 60 personnel from various agencies.

Sepang police chief Norhizam Bahaman said the operation involved the fire and rescue department (JBPM), civil defence force (APM), police, as well as local villagers.

“We started the SAR at about 11pm yesterday and halted at 4.30am today, before it was resumed at 7.30am.

“We cannot confirm whether the victim drowned or otherwise because there are no clues found yet, except for personal belongings in the vehicle that were confirmed to belong to the 23-year-old victim,” he told reporters at the scene here today.

He said the personal belongings, believed to belong to the victim, included a ‘pouch’ containing a police identification card, shoes and a jacket.

Norhizam said based on witness statements, the victim was seen clinging to a signboard before he was swept away by the strong current.

Based on initial information, the victim, who is with the Nilai police station, was understood to be on his way to work after visiting his family here.

It was reported that the policeman is feared to have drowned after the car he was driving became trapped in rising floodwaters near Klinik Desa Giching.