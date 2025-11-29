UNOFFICIAL: Kiandee loses to GRS’s Ratib in Sugut

Sabah PN chief Ronald Kiandee (left) was hoping to wrest the Sugut seat from GRS’s James Ratib, who has held the seat since 2013.

PETALING JAYA : Sabah Perikatan Nasional chief Ronald Kiandee has lost the race for the Sugut seat to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) James Ratib, according to early vote counts.

Sugut falls under the Beluran parliamentary constituency, which Kiandee, a Bersatu vice-president, has represented in the Dewan Rakyat for six terms now.

Originally from Umno, Ratib left for Upko in 2018 before returning to Umno two years later. He then joined Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah in 2023.

He has held the Sugut seat since 2013. In 2020, he won the seat with a 1,664-vote majority.

Ratib and Kiandee were in a seven-cornered race for the seat today, facing candidates from Barisan Nasional, Warisan, Parti Impian Sabah, Parti Perpaduan Rakyat Sabah as well as an independent candidate.