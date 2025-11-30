BN backs Hajiji to form Sabah govt

BN put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades by winning just six of the 45 seats it contested in the 17th state election. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Barisan Nasional has decided to support the formation of the Sabah government, following Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor’s appointment as the chief minister.

Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki confirmed this in a brief Facebook post today.

“BN has given its support to jointly form the Sabah state government,” he said, while thanking the coalition’s machinery for their hard work in the past two weeks of campaigning.

Hajiji was sworn in to his second term as chief minister early this morning with the backing of GRS’s 29 assemblymen, five independent assemblymen, three assemblymen from Upko and one from Pakatan Harapan.

Jeffrey Kitingan’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, which has two seats, has also stated its support for Hajiji.

BN had put up its worst electoral performance in Sabah in decades by winning just six of the 45 seats it contested in yesterday’s 17th state election.

Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin retained his Lamag seat although with a slimmer majority of 153 votes compared with 661 in 2020, while former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak lost the Usukan seat which he had held for four terms.