Body of cop swept away by currents found 2 days later

The fire and rescue department said the search for policeman Rahami Amirudin had covered a 5km radius over the past two days. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The policeman who was swept away by floodwaters in Sepang, Selangor, on Friday night has been found.

Selangor fire and rescue department assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar confirmed that Rahami Amirudin, 23, had drowned, and that his body was found about 50m from where he was last seen before being swept away by strong currents.

In a statement, Mukhlis said the search operation had covered a 5km radius over the past two days before the recovery of the body at 7.30am today.

He said Rahami was with the Nilai district police headquarters.

Rahami was swept away after trying to swim to safety when his car was trapped in floodwaters. Three others in the vehicle managed to escape.

Witnesses said Rahami, who was on his way to work, was seen clinging to a signboard before he was swept away.