Crane operator found dead at 45m height at condo construction site

PETALING JAYA : A 33-year-old crane operator was confirmed dead after being found unconscious inside a tower crane at a height of 45m at a condominium construction site in Johor Bahru this morning.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief Raub Selamat said an initial investigation showed no signs of injury or foul play in the incident, which occurred at about 9.20am.

The case has been classified as sudden death pending a post-mortem.

Tebrau fire and rescue station operation commander Noor Azhan Ahmad said 13 personnel from the Tebrau and Johor Jaya stations were deployed to the scene.

He said a bucket stretcher and ropes were used to bring the crane operator down.