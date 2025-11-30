Felda given 3 days to remove assets from 10 Terengganu plantations

Azman Ibrahim said civil suits to recover state government losses will be filed against Felda and criminal charges filed for trespass on state land.

PETALING JAYA : Felda has been given three days by the Terengganu state government to remove its movable property from 10 plantations of its subsidiary FGV Holdings Bhd covering nearly 15,000ha.

Terengganu executive councillor Azman Ibrahim said the assets would be seized if not removed by then.

The action comes following a dispute over the sharing of profits between Felda, the federal land development authority, and the state government. He said the issue had persisted over the past 40 years.

Azman said the negotiation period ended yesterday and notices were served simultaneously today to 10 FGV orchards in Setiu, Besut, Kemaman, Marang, Dungun and Hulu Terengganu districts, Berita Harian quoted him as saying.

Azman said Felda will soon be penalised for trespassing on state land, and civil suits will be filed to claim compensation for losses incurred by the state government. Criminal proceedings will also be taken for illegal occupation of state land.

Azman said notices were also served on all members of FGV’s board of directors.

“The state government has allowed ample time for discussions, but there was no positive response, and every negotiation has its limit,” he said.

On Nov 11, Azman said the state government had in 2024 proposed taking a 30% share of Felda’s gross profits from the plantations, but Felda failed to propose a figure in response.

He said the governments of Pahang, Sabah and other states had received their payments. “We demand the same rights,” he said.