Hajiji heads to Istana Seri Kinabalu

GRS chairman Hajiji Noor surrounded at Sri Gaya, the chief minister’s official residence in Kota Kinabalu.

KOTA KINABALU : Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has left Sri Gaya, the chief minister’s official residence, to head to Istana Seri Kinabalu.

However, Hajiji declined to comment when approached by reporters, saying: “We are going to the Istana first. We will issue a statement later.”

The GRS chairman left Sri Gaya surrounded by supporters as he is expected to be sworn in as chief minister.

GRS has so far officially won 29 seats. Hajiji is also said to have the backing of the five elected independent candidates, Upko’s three assemblymen and Pakatan Harapan’s sole assemblyman.

This means he would have crossed the 37-seat mark needed to form the state government.

Hajiji was first appointed as Sabah chief minister in September 2020.