Long-awaited redevelopment of Kg Sungai Baru kicks off today

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa looking at a model of the new high-rise homes to be built in Kampung Sungai Baru. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The nearly decade-long wait by residents of Kampung Sungai Baru has finally come to an end as the redevelopment project officially kicked off today.

The project is expected to be completed within four years.

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the project would not only provide residents with more modern and comfortable homes, but offer additional incentives as a gesture of appreciation for their patience.

“Today, we are opening the project site for residents to see for themselves the improved living conditions they can look forward to. I believe this is a joyful moment for them,” she said at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Hundreds of residents and their representatives attended the ceremony and were allowed to view an exhibition showcasing models of the homes to be developed.

Also present were religious affairs minister Na’im Mokhtar, Kuala Lumpur mayor Fadlun Mak Ujud and city police chief Fadil Marsus.

According to Zaliha, the new residential units will range from 900 to 1,200 sq ft and come with three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

She said several incentives have also been agreed upon by the developer, including free maintenance charges for the first year, followed by a 70% discount from the second to the 10th year.

“The developer has also agreed to provide additional home fittings, such as air conditioning units, kitchen hoods and walk-in kitchens for every unit.

“In addition, a new access road to the Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Expressway (Akleh) will be constructed for RM15 million, fully funded by the developer,” she said.

Zaliha said she would personally monitor the project’s progress with the support of relevant agencies and residents to ensure completion within the stipulated time frame.

Na’im, who hails from Kampung Sungai Baru, expressed his gratitude to the government, particularly Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, for resolving the long-standing issue.

“We have finally closed a chapter that has dragged on for 10 years. I hope residents will help monitor the project to ensure it is completed according to the promised quality and timeline,” he said.

The drawing of lots to determine residential unit allocation is expected to open to residents within the next two months.