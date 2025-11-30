MACC summons Tei’s lawyer Mahajoth Singh

Lawyer Mahajoth Singh was served with a notice last night ordering him to show up to the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya this morning. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Mahajoth Singh, one of the lawyers for controversial businessman Albert Tei, has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for questioning today.

Lawyers for Liberty’s Zaid Malek said Mahajoth was served with a notice last night ordering him to show up to the MACC’s headquarters in Putrajaya this morning.

Zaid, who is also acting for Tei, said it was abnormal for MACC to summon the lawyer and raised questions about the anti-graft agency’s investigative propriety.

“Summoning counsel into an investigation that intrudes upon confidential solicitor-client communications is a serious violation of Section 126 of the Evidence Act 1950 and Section 46 of the MACC Act 2009, which protect communications between lawyers and clients.

“No enforcement agency has the authority to compel, or even attempt to compel lawyers to disclose matters they are legally and ethically barred from revealing,” he said in a statement.

Zaid said MACC must exercise its investigative authority with restraint, professionalism and due regard for the rights of accused persons and their lawyers.

“We therefore call upon the MACC to immediately withdraw the notice issued to Mahajoth and to cease actions that risk undermining the integrity of the legal process,” he said.

Yesterday, Tei and Shamsul Iskandar Akin, the former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, were remanded for six days to assist MACC in a corruption probe.

The duo were detained on Friday after Tei claimed he bribed Shamsul to recover funds that were allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

Tei, the controversial businessman at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, is facing trial on two counts of giving bribes in a separate case.

A woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who is also being investigated by MACC in connection with Tei’s allegations, was arrested on Thursday night and is under remand until tomorrow.