OFFICIAL: Salleh loses Usukan seat to Warisan MP

Sabah Barisan Nasional treasurer Salleh Said Keruak had represented Usukan for four terms. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former chief minister Salleh Said Keruak has lost his Usukan seat to two-term Kota Belud MP Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis.

The Election Commission said Isnaraissah of Warisan won the seat with 6,292 votes, giving her a 442-vote majority over Salleh who garnered 5,850 votes.

Salleh, the Sabah Barisan Nasional treasurer, had represented Usukan for four terms.

He had successfully defended his Usukan seat in 2020 with a solid 4,298-vote majority.

In the 2018 general election, Isnaraissah defeated Salleh in the race for the Kota Belud parliamentary seat. She retained the seat in the 2022 nationwide polls by defeating another Sabah Umno giant, Abdul Rahman Dahlan, by 4,582 votes.