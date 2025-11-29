PAS thanks voters and party machinery after historic win

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said Aliakbar Gulasan’s win showed that voters in Karambunai had confidence in Perikatan Nasional.

PETALING JAYA : PAS tonight thanked its machinery and voters after its historic win in the Sabah polls, which saw them win a seat for the first time in an East Malaysian state.

The party’s secretary-general, Takiyuddin Hassan, said in a statement that Aliakbar Gulasan’s win underscored the confidence the voters in Karambunai had in Perikatan Nasional, irrespective of their background.

“We, PN and PAS, promise not to squander the mandate we receive and guarantee to provide Sabahans the best service,” he said.

Aliakbar won the Karambunai seat after defeating 10 other candidates.

He had also made history in 2020 when he became the first PAS member of the Sabah state assembly, when he was nominated as an assemblyman by the state government.

PAS fielded five other candidates in Petagas, Tanjung Batu, Balung, Merotai and Kunak but looks set to lose these contests.