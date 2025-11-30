SUPP proposes RM1,000 in annual aid for elderly Sarawakians

SUPP’s proposal of annual aid for the elderly comes on the back of the 2026 budget proposal to increase welfare allocations for senior citizens. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak United Peoples’ Party has called for RM1,000 in annual aid to be provided for Sarawakians aged 65 and above. The proposal was among the resolutions adopted unanimously at the party’s delegates’ conference in Kuching today.

The proposal for elderly welfare is in line with a 2026 federal budget proposal for a monthly allowance of RM600 for those 60 years old and above with no income or means of support from family members.

The delegates also affirmed SUPP’s commitment to the “Sarawak First” principle, emphasising the importance of strong, united and locally-based political parties to safeguard the state’s rights and well-being of all Sarawakians.

Delegates also agreed to strengthen political stability under Gabungan Parti Sarawak and declared SUPP’s firm support for state premier Abang Johari Openg and his development blueprint for the state.

Delegates also called on Putrajaya to intensify efforts against misinformation and disinformation, saying unchecked online manipulation of information could threaten social harmony and national stability.

SUPP also urged the education ministry to formally recognise mental resilience as an essential element of student well-being, and to incorporate mental health education into the national school system.