1 dead, 7 injured in factory van crash

The accident involving a factory van took place at Jalan Mount Erskine in George Town early this morning. (JBPM pic)

GEORGE TOWN : A woman was killed and seven others seriously injured when the factory van they were in skidded and crashed at Jalan Mount Erskine here today.

The injured comprised the van driver and six women between 21 and 52 years of age.

Penang fire and rescue department assistant director of operations John Sagun Francis said they received an emergency call at 5.59am and rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the team found that four of the eight people in the van were still trapped in the wreckage.

“The Bagan Jermal fire and rescue station (BBP) team, assisted by another team from the Lebuh Pantai BBP, managed to free all of them by 7.17am using specialised equipment,” he said in a statement today.

The body of the woman who had died was taken to Penang Hospital for a post-mortem. The injured victims were also sent to the same hospital.