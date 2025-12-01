Albert Tei’s lawyer denies having ‘key evidence’ in MACC probe

Lawyer Mahajoth Singh said he is bound by solicitor-client privilege and cannot lawfully disclose privileged communications or materials. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A lawyer representing Albert Tei has denied the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) claim that he is in possession of “key evidence” in the probe into the controversial businessman, describing it as “false and outrageous”.

In a statement, Mahajoth Singh also said that such claims were an attempt to mislead the public regarding his role as legal counsel.

He said the documents listed in the notice issued to him yesterday evening were protected by legal privilege and could not be divulged.

He said one notice asked him to present himself for questioning today while another asked him to hand over Tei’s mobile phone.

However, he said that Tei’s phone was not in his possession, contrary to MACC’s “utterly baseless claim or belief”.

Mahajoth added that he was bound by solicitor-client privilege and could not lawfully disclose privileged communications or materials.

“It is unfathomable that MACC appears unable or unwilling to understand this basic legal safeguard.

“I will not be intimidated or compelled to violate my sacrosanct duties as counsel to Tei, irrespective of the consequences to me,” he said.

Tei and Shamsul Iskandar Akin, the former senior political secretary to Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, were remanded for six days on Saturday to assist MACC in a corruption probe.

They were detained on Friday after Tei claimed he had bribed Shamsul to recover funds allegedly distributed to Sabah assemblymen.

Tei, who is at the centre of the alleged Sabah mining scandal, is facing trial on two counts of giving bribes in a separate case.

A woman named Sofia Rini Buyong, who is also being investigated by MACC in connection with Tei’s allegations, was arrested on Thursday night and is under remand until tomorrow.