BN brought into Hajiji-led govt to prevent early collapse, claims source

A new government has been formed in Sabah under chief minister Hajiji Noor, following the 17th state election held on Saturday. (Facebook pic)

KOTA KINABALU : Barisan Nasional was brought into the new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah Plus government to safeguard chief minister Hajiji Noor’s administration from collapsing less than two days after his swearing-in, according to a source.

A GRS insider claimed that Warisan had attempted to destabilise the fledgling state government by offering full ministerial positions to BN representatives and five independent assemblymen.

“We had no choice but to accept BN. Otherwise, the Sabah administration could have collapsed,” the source told FMT.

It is understood that BN had demanded the positions of deputy chief minister and finance minister during the initial negotiations, which Hajiji rejected.

It is believed that discussions between Warisan, BN and five independent assemblymen are still ongoing at The Palace Hotel here.

The independent assemblymen involved are Fairuz Renddan (Pintasan), Rina Jainal (Kukusan), Awang Ahmad Sah Sahari (Petagas), Maijol Mahap (Bandau), and Jordan Jude Ellron (Tulid).

Earlier, deputy chief minister I Joachim Gunsalam confirmed that BN and PH were both officially part of Hajiji’s new administration.

Among the 10 ministers sworn in before Sabah governor Musa Aman were PH’s Melalap assemblyman Jamawai Jaafar and BN’s Sukau assemblyman Jafry Ariffin.

Hajiji was sworn in as chief minister for a second term on Sunday.

GRS secured 29 seats in last Saturday’s election and later gained the support of three Upko assemblymen, one from PH, and five independents.

It is also understood that Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), which holds one seat in the Paginatan state constituency, supports the GRS government.

A few hours after Hajiji was sworn in, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) — holding six and two seats respectively — also declared their support for his administration.

Reports suggest that Warisan, which secured 25 seats, was engaged in talks with Barisan Nasional (BN) and several other parties in a bid to form a coalition government in Sabah.

However, Warisan president Shafie Apdal has denied holding any meetings with leaders of other parties to discuss forming such a coalition.