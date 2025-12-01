KLIA begins full enforcement of vehicle access management system

MAHB said the ‘vast majority’ of KLIA users complied during the trial run of the vehicle access management system. (Wikipedia pic)

PUTRAJAYA : KLIA has begun full enforcement of its vehicle access management system (VAMS) following a successful three-month trial that it said significantly reduced kerbside congestion.

According to Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB), the trial period effectively changed driver behaviour, with the number of vehicles exceeding the 10-minute limit at drop-off and pick-up lanes falling from 50% to just 21%.

Its managing director, Izani Ghani, said these results clearly demonstrated the need for full enforcement to ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly ahead of the year-end travel peak and in preparation for Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

“Data from the trial shows that kerbside congestion improves when vehicles observe the 10-minute limit.

“The vast majority of KLIA users complied, and with full enforcement at Terminal 1 starting today, we are ensuring orderly access so everyone has a fair chance to use the lanes efficiently,” he said in a statement today.

VAMS utilises licence plate recognition to log each vehicle’s entry time and automatically calculate its total duration of stay upon exit.

A 10-minute grace period is provided, after which penalties from RM10 to a maximum of RM100 will be incurred, depending on the duration of overstay. Payments can be made via Touch ‘n Go, credit card or MyDebit.

MAHB said the targeted enforcement was designed to keep the lanes clear for passengers and maintain orderly access to the terminal.

For drivers requiring more time, several alternatives are available including the short-term car park (15 minutes free), long-term car park (30 minutes free), and designated free KLIA public waiting area.